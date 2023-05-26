City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 632,161 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 199,594 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching 15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.23 and a 200 day moving average of 16.06. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.33 and a one year high of 17.89.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.