City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 54,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

AFT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,567. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

