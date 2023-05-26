City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 945 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 4,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,678. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,200 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $163,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,944,884.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,108 shares of company stock worth $417,521.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.