CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in May

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the April 30th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

CKHUY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $7.14.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Stories

