Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Rebecca Anne Barckley Sells 2,506 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

CLW opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

