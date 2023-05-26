Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Rebecca Anne Barckley Sells 2,506 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.3 %
CLW opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.