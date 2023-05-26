Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

