Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $837.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.41) and traded as high as GBX 850.77 ($10.58). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.41), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares trading hands.
Clipper Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £869.17 million and a PE ratio of 37.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 837 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22.
About Clipper Logistics
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.
Featured Stories
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.