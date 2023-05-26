Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 2196775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.95. The company has a market cap of £3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

(Get Rating)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.