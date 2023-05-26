Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,135 shares of company stock worth $179,270.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

