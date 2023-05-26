CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Trading 0.6% Higher

CMOC Group Limited (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded CMOC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

CMOC Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.