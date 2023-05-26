Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,950 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,740 ($34.08) to GBX 2,950 ($36.69) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.99) to GBX 2,350 ($29.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.58) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,600 ($32.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.60. 10,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.