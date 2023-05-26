Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.09) to GBX 2,545 ($31.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.83) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,270 ($28.23) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.58) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.36) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,552.50 ($31.75).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:CCH traded up GBX 43 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,434 ($30.27). The company had a trading volume of 175,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,660.50 ($20.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.11). The firm has a market cap of £8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,483.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,371.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,134.31.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a €0.78 ($0.85) dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 7,040.82%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($27.26), for a total value of £622,703.36 ($774,506.67). Insiders have purchased a total of 556 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,113 in the last 90 days. 46.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.