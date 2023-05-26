Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Price Performance

CHEOY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. 2,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

Cochlear Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 19th were paid a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Saturday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.84%.

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.