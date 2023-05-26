Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cochlear Price Performance
CHEOY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. 2,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32.
Cochlear Company Profile
Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
