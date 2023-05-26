Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Lowered by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 192,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,435. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

