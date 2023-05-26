Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.65

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 143714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Cohu Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 17.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.