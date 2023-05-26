Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,564. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.