Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $161.22. The company had a trading volume of 241,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

