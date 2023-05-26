Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

