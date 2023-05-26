Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.47. 315,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

