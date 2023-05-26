Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. 1,093,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

