Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after purchasing an additional 96,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 313,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.3 %

COLM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,520. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

