Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Stock Performance

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E alerts:

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE is engaged in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Retail Banking, and Others. The Corporate Banking segment includes incorporation of direct debit facilities, current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loan and other credit facilities, foreign currency, and derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.