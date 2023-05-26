Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Stock Performance
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Company Profile
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE is engaged in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Retail Banking, and Others. The Corporate Banking segment includes incorporation of direct debit facilities, current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loan and other credit facilities, foreign currency, and derivative products.
