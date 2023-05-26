Comparing CTS (NYSE:CTS) & Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTS and Tempo Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS $586.87 million 2.40 $59.58 million $1.81 24.68 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.61 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CTS has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.6% of CTS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of CTS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CTS and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS 9.86% 15.45% 10.42% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CTS and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

CTS currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than CTS.

Summary

CTS beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators. The company was founded by A. J. Briggs, George A. Briggs, and S. A. Buffington in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

