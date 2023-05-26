Compound Dai (CDAI) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Compound Dai has a market cap of $560.80 million and $3.46 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Compound Dai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

