Compound Price Hits $33.57 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Compound token can now be bought for $33.57 or 0.00126261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $250.66 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00062142 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039565 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024231 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,466,517 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,466,516.86647575 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.55143089 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $11,563,529.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.