Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

CMG opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.49. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $176,725 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Computer Modelling Group

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.