CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

CompX International Stock Performance

NYSE:CIX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.36. 6,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CompX International

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CompX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,178 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $39,988.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

Further Reading

