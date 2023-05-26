Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.