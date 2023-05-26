Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,914,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,473 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after purchasing an additional 559,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,596,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTO. HSBC upped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

