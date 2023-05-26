Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,914,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,473 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after purchasing an additional 559,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,596,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

