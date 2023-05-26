Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.23 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,112 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,361 shares of company stock worth $4,715,532. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

