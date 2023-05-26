Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.