Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,468 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 136,182 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

KDNY stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,889,581. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

