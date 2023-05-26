Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,715 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $283,174.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,269.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,744 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 459.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

