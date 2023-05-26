Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

