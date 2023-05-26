Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 1,514 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 763,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

