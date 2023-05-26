Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,756 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

