Continuum Advisory LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

