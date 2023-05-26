Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.30. The company had a trading volume of 121,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $208.10.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

