Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.13.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.98. 29,127,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,385,930. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $394.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.29. The stock has a market cap of $947.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

