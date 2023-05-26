Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 370.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 776,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 611,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 583,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.48. 198,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

