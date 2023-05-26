Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,614 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,458,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,827,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ANGL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 185,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.