Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.27

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.27 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.66). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 599,021 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £143.04 million, a PE ratio of 577.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.35.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.