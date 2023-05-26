Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %
COST opened at $486.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.78.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 133.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.