Cove Street Capital LLC Buys 158,100 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,100 shares during the period. Research Solutions makes up about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 9.68% of Research Solutions worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS stock remained flat at $2.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.

