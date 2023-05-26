Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Standex International comprises 2.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $140.12. 9,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,885. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,474,417. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

