Cove Street Capital LLC Has $9.16 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. NewMarket makes up 2.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of NewMarket worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $398.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $404.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.