Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,948 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises about 5.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Compass Minerals International worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

NYSE CMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 141,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

