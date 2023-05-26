Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.80. 213,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

