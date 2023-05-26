Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 24,300 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CarGurus by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 424,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

